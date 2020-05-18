Advertisement

Airtel launches new Rs 2498 prepaid recharge plan with 2GB data per day

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 18, 2020 1:17 pm

The new Rs 2498 prepaid plan is now listed on the Airtel website and it offers its customers 2GB data per day.

Airtel has launched a new annual recharge plan of Rs 2498 for its prepaid users in India. The new plan comes with a validity of 365 days.

The new Rs 2498 prepaid plan is now listed on the Airtel website and it offers its customers 2GB data per day. Additionally, the plan also offers unlimited, local and STD calling to any network within India. There are 100 SMS per day in the plan also.

Other benefits include a free subscription to ZEE5 Premium, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music. Apart from this, Airtel users will get additional benefits like anti-virus protection for their phones, free Hellotunes, and 28 days worth of free classes from Shaw Academy. Cashback of Rs 150 on FASTag is also a part of the plan

The plan takes on the Reliance Jio recently launched ‘Work from home’ prepaid plan of Rs 2,399 which also offers 2GB data per day for 365 days. Apart from this, the pack offers unlimited voice calls as well.

Other Airtel prepaid recharge annual plans with 365 days of validity are Rs 2,398 and Rs 1,498.

The Rs 2,398 offers 1.5GB of daily data, 100SMS, unlimited voice calling benefits. Customers can also get free Hellotunes, ZEE5 premium subscription, anti-virus for your phone and a free subscription to Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream Premium, Rs 150 cashback on FASTag and 28 days worth of free classes from Shaw Academy.

The Rs 1,498 Airtel prepaid plan, on the other hand, offers 24GB of total data, 3600 SMS and unlimited calls to all networks. This plan also comes with same benefits like free Hellotunes, ZEE5 premium subscription, anti-virus for your phone and a free subscription to Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream Premium, Rs 150 cashback on FASTag and 28 days worth of free classes from Shaw Academy.

Airtel earlier started offering double data benefits on its Rs 98 data add-on pack. The pack now comes with 12GB data instead of 6GB of data it was offering earlier. However, the validity of the pack remains the same at 28 days. It is only a data pack and it does not offer any calling or SMS benefits.

