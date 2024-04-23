Airtel Launches New International Roaming Packs

Airtel has announced the launch of affordable international Roaming packs for customers traveling abroad. The new packs include access to 184 countries and the tariffs start at as low as Rs 133/day, making them an affordable option even when compared to local SIMs. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the plans.

Along with a starting price of Rs 133/day, in addition, the new Airtel Roaming packs offer enhanced data benefits, in-flight connectivity, and 24×7 contact center support. For additional convenience, Airtel has also ensured that customers traveling to these 184 countries no longer need to subscribe to multiple packs for various travel destinations and have the convenience of simply choosing the duration of travel and enjoying seamless connectivity anywhere in the world through one single pack; and do this most affordably.

This means that you can just subscribe to a single plan and use its benefits anywhere across the 184 countries, instead of paying for multiple packs. An auto-renewal feature for frequent travelers has also been introduced, which removes the need to buy the pack multiple times and enables hassle-free travel via the Airtel Thanks app.

The Airtel Thanks App shows that the cheapest plan of Rs 195 for a day offers 250MB of data, 100 minutes of free outgoing calls, 100 free SMSs and in-flight services too. There’s also a Rs 2,997 plan which has a validity of a whole year with 2GB data, 20 free SMSs, 100 mins free outgoing calls along with in-flight benefits as well which have a validity of a day.

A month ago, Airtel also launched two new Unlimited Data pack plans priced at Rs 39 and Rs 79 respectively, replacing its existing plans of Rs 49 and Rs 99. These packs have been designed specifically for IPL 2024 to provide seamless connectivity to Airtel cricket fans, ensuring that they have uninterrupted data while streaming matches, Airtel had said in a statement.