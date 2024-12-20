Airtel to Include Zee5 Subscription in Airtel Wi-Fi Plans

Bharti Airtel today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Zee5, one of India’s leading OTT platform to offer new digital content to its Wi-Fi customers. Airtel will now include the Zee5 Subscription in Airtel Wi-Fi plans starting at Rs 699 or higher, at no additional cost.

Following this partnership, Zee5’s exclusive content, that includes original shows, chartbuster titles, OTT movies and series across multiple languages will now be available on Airtel Wi-Fi for viewers, giving them access to an exhaustive catalogue of digital content. From popular titles like Sam Bahadur, RRR, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Manorathangal, Vikkatakavi, The Chronicles of Amaragiri, AindhamVedham, Gyaarah Gyaarah amongst many others, Airtel WiFi customers can now enjoy a vast repository of 1.5 lakh+ hours of content.

The Zee5 Subscription in Airtel Wi-Fi plans can be claimed for free via the Airtel Thanks app. Airtel Wi-Fi customers who are on plans including Rs 699, Rs 899, Rs 1,099, Rs 1,599, and Rs 3,999 are eligible to claim the Zee5 subscription. Aside from the newly added Zee5 subscription, these plans include other services such as Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, 22+ OTTs and much more.

In related news to Airtel, earlier in October this year, the telco deployed AI to combat spam calls in India, which has been a persistent issue across the country and requires a widespread solution. Airtel’s AI-based spam detection system was touted as India’s first AI-driven, network-based spam filtering system, which can process an impressive 1 trillion records in real time.

The feature will provide Airtel customers with real-time alerts for suspected spam calls and text messages, automatically enabled for all users at no extra charge. The new system utilizes a dual-layer protection mechanism, filtering communications between the network and IT systems. According to the company, Airtel’s data scientists designed a Proprietary algorithm that evaluates various factors, including caller usage patterns, call frequency, and duration, in real time.