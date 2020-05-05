Advertisement

Airtel Thanks customers now get free ZEE5 premium content but there’s catch

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 05, 2020 12:50 pm

Airtel prepaid customers recharging with Rs 149 and above unlimited recharge plans are eligible to avail free access to Zee5 Premium.
Bharti Airtel has strengthened its partnership with Zee5 and has announced that it will offer FREE Unlimited access to ZEE5’s premium content library as part of their exclusive Thanks benefits.

 

However, this special offer for Airtel Thanks customers will be available from May 4, 2020 to July 12, 2020. Airtel Thanks customers will be able to access the entire catalogue of ZEE5 premium content without having to pay any subscription charges.

Airtel customers simply need to claim free ZEE5 Subscription offer from Airtel Thanks section of My Airtel app thereby download the ZEE5 app to start accessing this premium content. AirtelThanks is now tiered in its offering – Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each tier opens a whole new set of benefits for Airtel customers.

Manpreet Bumrah, Business Development & Commercial head, ZEE5 India said, “ZEE5 is extremely happy to strengthen the relationship further with Airtel. ZEE5 is a complete entertainment destination with a depth of offerings across content types, genres and 12 languages which is hard to beat. Having established ourselves as entertainment super-app of India, with the largest catalogue of content, we have captivated audiences across geographies and demographics. We are looking to expand our reach through this partnership with Airtel as we will leverage synergies between the brands and further bolster our presence across the country. We are certain that the plethora of choices we offer will keep the Airtel customers highly entertained throughout this summer.”

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel Thanks is now one of the largest REWARDS programs in India and offers a truly differentiated experience to our loyal customers. We are delighted to work with ZEE to bring high quality premium video content to our customers as part of the expanding Thanks Rewards.”

