Airtel offers priority 4G network for its platinum customers in India

The company has revealed that the new experience is only exclusive for the Airtel Platinum mobile customers in the country.

Bharti Airtel has announced that it will offer faster 4G data speeds on the smartphones and connected devices of its selected customers. The company has revealed that the new experience is only exclusive for the Airtel Platinum mobile customers in the country.

Under this, the operator has deployed advanced technologies that give its Platinum mobile customers preference on the network. As a result, all Platinum customers will experience faster 4G speeds. As part of the Airtel Thanks programme, all postpaid mobile customers on Rs 499 and above plans are designated as Platinum

To get the ‘Priority 4G Network’ experience, existing Airtel and non-Airtel customers can upgrade to Airtel postpaid plans starting at Rs 499. As part of Platinum care, Airtel will home deliver the ‘Priority 4G SIM’ to homes of customers.

In addition, Airtel Platinum customers get red carpet customer care with preferential service at call centres and retail stores. All Airtel call centres and retail stores have dedicated staff to attend to Platinum customers on priority and cut down on waiting time.

Shashwat Sharma, CMO – Bharti Airtel said: “It has been our endeavour to offer a differentiated service experience to our Platinum mobile customers as part of the Airtel Thanks program. And that’s where we will deliver that ‘extra’ service experience to them, including faster speeds by giving them preference on our 4G network, while continuing to serve each of our 280 million customers with the same passion.”



Meanwhile, the telecom operator announced that it has partnered with Nokia to launch an open cloud-based Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) network in India. The company claims that it is the largest cloud-based VoLTE network in India as it will support over 110 million customers.