Airtel Introduces New Plans For T20 Cricket World Cup

Airtel, one of India’s leading telecommunications providers, today unveiled special plans for customers just in time for the biggest T20 World Cup cricket tournament. To ensure an uninterrupted and seamless viewing experience, Airtel is offering a three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming partner of the World’s Biggest T20 Cricket Tournament in India, across its prepaid, postpaid, International roaming, home Broadband and Airtel Digital TV users.

Airtel Prepaid Plans For T20 World Cup Streaming

Prepaid plans for the T20 Cricket Tournament start at Rs 499 and come loaded with daily access to high-speed 3GB data for 28 days, along with a three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The plan also unlocks 20+ OTTs on Airtel Xstream Play for free. There is also an 84-day plan for Rs 839 on offer that provides similar benefits with 2GB of data per day. An annual plan of Rs 3359 has a bundled one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, along with access to OTT platforms on the Xstream App and 2.5 GB of data daily.

Airtel Postpaid Plans For T20 World Cup Streaming

Postpaid plans also come bundled with a one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription along with access to over 20 OTT platforms on the Xstream App, with Unlimited 5G data and family add-on benefits. These plans start from Rs 399 and go up to Rs 1,499 for a monthly bill. While the Rs 399 plan offers 40GB of data, the Rs 1,499 plan offers 200GB data with 30GB data add-on as well.

Read More: Airtel Launches New International Roaming Packs

Airtel Home WiFi, Entertainment Plans For T20 World Cup Streaming

Home customers looking for high-speed internet, entertainment, professional and infinity plans at Rs 999, Rs 1498 and Rs 3999 are provided with a wide range of speed options. In addition to this, the plans also include unlimited Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions and other benefits.

For users travelling to the US and Canada to watch live matches, the company has also simplified International Roaming packs with in-flight connectivity. This allows fans to live stream matches and enjoy international roaming at as low as Rs 133/ day, making viewing affordable even when compared to in-country sims.