Airtel increases the price of add-on postpaid connections

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 18, 2020 12:31 pm

The price change is already live and it is valid for all customers in the country.
Bharti Airtel has increased the price of add-on postpaid connection in India. The price change is already live and it is valid for all customers in the country. 

 

Airtel earlier used to offer add-on postpaid connection on top of primary postpaid number for Rs 199. However, with the revised price, users need to pay Rs 249 for each new connection. With this, users will get unlimited voice calls and 10GB of data. However, one can also use the primary connection’s data benefits as well. 

 

Interestingly, the company is also offering a regular add-on connection. The pack comes with a price of Rs 99 and it offers data benefits only. Airtel is currently offering bundled add-on connection with its range of postpaid plans. Customers opting for Rs 749 will get one add-on connection for free. The Rs 999 postpaid plan offers three add-on connections. 

 

Previously, the brand launched four new international roaming recharge plans in India. The newly launched plans are Rs 648, Rs 755, Rs 799, and Rs 1,199. All the plans are now listed on the company's official website.

 

Airtel Rs 648 recharge plan offers 500MB of data, 100 minutes of incoming calls, and 100 minutes of voice calls to India and local outgoing calls as well as 100 free SMS messages for one day. The plan covers countries including Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Nepal, Palestine, Qatar, Russia, and Saudi Arabia.

