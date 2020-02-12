Airtel launches 4 new International Roaming plans

The Airtel newly launched plans are Rs 648, Rs 755, Rs 799, and Rs 1,199.

Airtel has launched four new international roaming recharge plans in India. The newly launched plans are Rs 648, Rs 755, Rs 799, and Rs 1,199. All the plans are now listed on the company's official website.



Airtel Rs 648 recharge plan offers 500MB of data, 100 minutes of incoming calls, and 100 minutes of voice calls to India and local outgoing calls as well as 100 free SMS messages for one day. The plan covers countries including Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Nepal, Palestine, Qatar, Russia, and Saudi Arabia.



Airtel offers identical benefits through the Rs 649 recharge plan for Albania, Belgium, China, Egypt, France, Indonesia, Norway, Spain, the UK, and the US.



Airtel Rs 755 international roaming plan is an Internet-only plan which offers 1GB of data and it comes with a validity of five days. The plan covers countries such as Albania, Bahamas, Bhutan, Canada, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Korea, Mexico, Nepal, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the UK, and the US.



Airtel Rs 799 international roaming plan offers 100 minutes of local outgoing calls as well as incoming calls and calls to India for 30 days. The plan covers countries such as Albania, Bahamas, Bhutan, Canada, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Korea, Mexico, Nepal, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the UK, and the US.



Airtel Rs 1,199 international roaming plan offers 1GB data, 100 minutes of local outgoing calls and incoming calls along with calls to India for 30 days. Like Rs 755 and Rs 799 plans, Rs 1,199 plan also covers countries like Albania, Bahamas, Bhutan, Canada, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Korea, Mexico, Nepal, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the UK, and the US.