Accenture collaborates with Airtel to Accelerate 5G adoption in India

Accenture is collaborating with Bharti Airtel to bring alive the potential of 5G networks in improving industrial productivity.

At Airtel’s advanced 5G lab in Network Experience Centre in Manesar (Gurgaon), Accenture is showcasing its solutions and use cases of a robotic arm for precision manufacturing, worker safety using industrial IoT, artificial intelligence, machine learning, video analytics and extended reality, and digital twin of a shipyard for real-time, remote maintenance.

Saurabh Kumar Sahu, Managing Director and lead for Communications, Media and Technology practice, Accenture in India, said, “5G is a disruptive technology that will reshape the entire communications value chain. The combination of 5G and digital technologies such as AI, edge services, powerful processing and enhanced security will lead to true industrial transformation. Accenture’s strength lies in our comprehensive set of capabilities in 5G, Industry X and Cloud, which when combined with a deep and wide domain expertise, positions us as the ideal partner to accelerate digital led business transformation, to solve problems, and drive value led growth.”

Berjesh Chawla, Managing Director who leads Communications practice for Accenture in India, said, “5G presents a huge enterprise business opportunity. For businesses, 5G technology offers the promise of new services that will solve their industry specific issues in new, innovative ways. To capitalize on the 5G potential, enterprises need to develop on the right 5G innovation strategy, focus on creating custom use cases and transform their business models.”

Earlier Airtel rolled out 5G for Business initiative to demonstrate a wide range of enterprise grade use cases using high speed & low latency networks. As part of Airtel 5G for Business, Airtel is joining forces with leading global consulting and technology companies such as Accenture, AWS, CISCO, Ericsson, Google Cloud, Nokia, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). They will work with industry leading brands such as Apollo Hospitals, Flipkart. In addition, there will be several leading manufacturing companies to test 5G based solutions.