Apple leads wireless earbuds market in India but local brand sees big demand

The launch of affordable wireless earbuds are changed the buying trends of consumers in India.

The wireless earbuds market in India has seen a significant growth over the past few quarters but there's still no doubting the value of Apple in the segment with its AirPods. But what's intrguied us more is the presence many small brands from the country, who've relied on their pocket-friendly products, and consumers seem to have endeared to such offerings.

According to Counterpoint report, the segment has grown by over 700 percent in the last 12 months, and brands like Realme have been critical to this surge. You also have the likes of JBL and Samsung who're still very much a part of the market, with their respective wireless products, but the surprise package has been a relatively known brand called Noise.

This brand has managed to surpass others and is now second behind Apple in this segment with 12 percent market share, while the Cupertino-based giant has captured over 25 percent market in this segment. So what's the reasons for big demand in this segment? As per the report, "Increasing content consumption by smartphone users and features like smart assistants, portability, etc. drove the demand for these devices."

Pricing of the other products has been crucial to the changing trends in the market, which was favourable towards affordable wireless headphones before brands switched their focus to the truly wireless earbuds. We're still surprised that other popular brands like Xiaomi haven't this market yet, something they have managed to with their affordable fitness wearable device Mi Band, and done exceedingly well in the country.

With the country on lockdown over the past month, buying trends are likely to change, and it's likely that people are going to keep their spending to a minimum, which encourages brands like Noise and more to appeal to the buyers in the coming months.