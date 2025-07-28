Oppo K13 Turbo Series India Launch Confirmed

The Oppo K13 Turbo Series India launch was confirmed by Oppo on Monday through an official press release. The devices’ teaser has gone live on Flipkart. The devices have already been launched in China earlier this month. However, it’s unclear whether the Indian models will share the same specifications and features.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series India Launch

The devices have officially been confirmed to be coming soon to India. An official launch date is yet to be confirmed by the brand. The K13 Turbo series will likely be amongst smartphones launching in August 2025 in India.

The K13 Turbo Pro 5G starts at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 24,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model in China while the Turbo 5G starts at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 21,600) for the 12GB + 256GB trim.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series Specifications

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G and the K13 Turbo 5G get a 6.80-inch AMOLED flat display with an FHD+ Resolution of 2800 x 1280 pixels, 1600 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 453 ppi, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The two phones sport a 16-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera.

The K13 Turbo Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip while the K13 Turbo 5G has the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset under the hood, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage in the K13 Turbo and UFS 4.0 storage in the Pro model. The devices have a 7000mAh battery with 80W Fast wired charging support.

They have a dual camera system on the back including a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera (with OIS in Pro model only), and a 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome sensor. As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 in K13 Turbo Pro and Wi-Fi 6 in K13 Turbo, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, IR Blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. They run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and are also IPX6 + IPX8 + IPX9 rated for water resistance.