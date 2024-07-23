Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition launched for 3D Content Creators

Acer has launched the Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition, a laptop designed for 3D content creators. Its price starts at Rs 1,49,999, and it will be available in Acer’s exclusive stores and online stores.

The new device integrates Acer’s SpatialLabs technology, which allows creators to visualize projects in real time using glass-free 3D. This technology boosts seamless transitions between 2D and stereoscopic 3D modes, enhancing versatility and immersion for users.

The Aspire 3D 15 incorporates an optical lens directly onto the display, allowing dynamic projection and refraction of images based on the user’s eye movements. This setup includes sensory eye-tracking, stereoscopic 3D displays, real-time rendering, and AI-accelerated experiences, providing a highly engaging platform. Acer has said that the laptop is geared towards designers, creators, architects, doctors, educators, 3D content enthusiasts, millennials, and gamers who value practical, function-driven devices for efficient productivity.

Key specifications include a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 Processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, facilitating 3D rendering and multitasking. The device features a 15.6-inch 4K UHD display for 2D mode, a 3D stereoscopic module with 1920 x 2160 resolution, and a 100% Adobe RGB colour gamut in 3D mode. Additionally, it includes advanced features like Acer’s PurifiedView, PurifiedVoice, and TNR technologies for enhanced video and audio quality.

The laptop offers HDMI 2.1, USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4), Wi-Fi 6, and more for connectivity. Thermal management is handled by TwinAir Cooling, featuring dual fans and three copper heat pipes.