Acer hits Roadblock: Fails to Deliver on Acer Super ZX Series Smartphone Sale Commitment

Acer, primarily recognised for its laptops, appears to be facing challenges in its attempt to enter the Indian smartphone market. The company has unexpectedly withdrawn its earlier plan to launch the Acer Super ZX Series smartphones on April 25. This reversal comes despite prior announcements and preparations for the release.

Last year, Indkal Technologies had entered into a partnership with Acer to bring Acer-branded smartphones to the Indian market. As part of this collaboration, the companies had outlined plans to target the budget smartphone segment. About three weeks ago, they had reiterated their commitment by promoting the upcoming Super ZX Series as a combination of high-performance hardware and competitive pricing, specifically designed to appeal to cost-conscious consumers.

However, the sudden change in launch plans raises questions about Acer’s readiness to compete in the smartphone space, especially in a market as competitive and price-sensitive as India.

While the company promised at the launch event that the Acer Super ZX series smartphones would go on sale on April 25, this never happened. A similar incident happened with the launch event, which was delayed from March 25 to April 15 without conveying any proper reason.

At the time of writing this article, the Amazon microsite created for the devices’ launch still states that they will go on sale on April 25, which is concerning as the brand hasn’t been updating the page and is also not clearly communicating its plans with the consumers.

Read More: Acer Super ZX, Super ZX Pro Launched in India

If that wasn’t enough, there’s no listing page for the phones on Acer’s India website, where one could also view the detailed specifications. Further, the brand hasn’t posted anything regarding the phones’ sale date on its social media handles, which again raises questions about the brand’s commitment to buyers in India.

As of now, there’s no update on when the devices will go on sale in the country. The brand also hasn’t shared detailed pricing for all the variants of the two devices, as we only know their starting prices.

With this misstep, Acer risks tarnishing its reputation in the smartphone segment before it even gets a foothold. We are of the opinion that a straightforward communication strategy and transparent roadmap may now be Acer’s only way to salvage consumer confidence.