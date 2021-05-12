Acer Predator Triton 300, Nitro 5, Predator Helios 300 refreshed with 11th Gen Core Tiger Lake-H CPUs

Acer has launched the updated versions of 3 of its laptops that now come with the newly announced 11th Generation Intel Core Tiger Lake-H series CPUs

Acer has joined the list of brands announcing new laptops equipped with the newly announced 11th Gen Core Tiger Lake-H CPUs. Acer has upgraded its Predator Triton 300, Predator Helios 300, and the Nitro 5 gaming laptops with the newly launched 11th-generation Intel Core H-series processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs.

The Acer Predator Triton 300 (PT315-53) price starts at $1,699 (approx Rs 1,24,800) while the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-57) 15-inch model is priced at $1,099 (approx Rs 80,700). The Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-54) 17-inch model, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of $1,299 (approx Rs 95,400). The pricing and the availability of the Acer Predator Helios 300 is yet to be announced whereas the other two models will go on sale from June in certain regions.

Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-57) / (AN517-54) Specifications

Thw Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-57) comes in a 15.6-inch size, while the Nitro 5 (AN517-54) has a 17.3-inch size. You get a QHD IPS display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 80 percent screen-to-body ratio on both the variants.

The machines can draw power from up to the 11th-generation Intel Core-H series processor coupled with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 series GPU and 32GB of DDR4 RAM. For storage, the laptop includes a pair of M.2 PCIe/ SATA SSDs slots to support up to 1TB Raid 0 SSD or 2TB HDD.

Connectivity options include RJ45, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4) port. Additional features include Acer's Coolboost technology along with dual fans for 10% improved fan speed, a dedicated NitroSense key, keyboard with four-zone RGB lights and 1.6mm travel and more.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Specifications

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is offered in two sizes including the 15.6-inch and 17-inch. It comes with a 360Hz full-HD and 165Hz QHD display options. This laptop is again powered by up to latest 11th-generation Intel Core H-series CPUs that is paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM along with 2TB of HDD storage.

Connectivity options on the machine include USB 3.2 ports, including the Thunderbolt 4 USB-C with support for DisplayPort functionality and power delivery, and an HDMI 2.1 port. The laptops also have Intel Killer E2600 ethernet controller, Intel Killer Wi-FI 6 AX1650i, and Control Center 2.0, along with DTS:X Ultra.

As it's a gaming laptop, there's a gaming keyboard that has four RGB zones and see-through concave-shaped caps on the WASD keys. The bigger 17-inch model has the company's Vortex Flow Design concept which Acer claims that it generates aerodynamic flows to enhance cooling on the CPU and GPU while maintaining the chassis' temperature.

Acer Predator Triton 300 (PT315-53) Specifications

You get two display options on the Acer Predator Triton 300 including a 165Hz QHD and 360Hz full-HD display option and both of which come in the same 15.6-inch size.

This machine is also powered by up to the 11th-generation Intel Core H-series processors with a maximum clock speed of 4.6GHz. It is paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Series GPU and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

You get Intel Killer E2600G Ethernet, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, and Control Center 2.0 for less latency, HDMI 2.1, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4) as connectivity options.

The gaming exclusive features include the same backlit 4-zone RGB keyboard found on the Predator Helios 300. There's also support for DTS X: Ultra for an enhanced sound experience through speakers and headphones. There's also the company's 5th Generation AeroBlade 3D fan, helping in 55 percent better airflow compared to a plastic fan.