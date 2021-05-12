Advertisement

Intel 11th Gen Core 'Tiger Lake-H' CPUs announced for gaming, workstation laptops

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 12, 2021 11:18 am

Intel has launched new 11th Gen Core Tiger Lake-H series CPUs that are aimed at thin-and-light laptops for everyday use and for gaming
Intel has launched 10 new 11th Gen laptop CPUs based on the ‘Tiger Lake' architecture. The new processors are aimed at high-end gaming and workstation laptops, including commercial vPro-enabled models. We can also see them being equipped on thin and light laptops used for every day work.

 

The 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors, based on 10nm SuperFin process technology and reaching speeds of up to 5.0GHz, can deliver high-end performance with up to eight cores and 16 threads along with PCIe Gen 4 support, a first for any H-series laptop.

 

The central processing unit (CPU) can directly access high-speed GDDR6 memory attached to the graphics card, enabling gamers to experience higher framerates with lower latency, and load large textures faster. The mobile processor offers 2.5 times the total PCIe bandwidth to the CPU compared with the 10th Gen H-series processors, and three times the total PCIe bandwidth compared with other industry processors per Intel.

 

With 20 lanes of PCIe Gen 4, the processor offers 4k HDR/Dolby Vision video streaming, rich configurations with fast storage, hybrid Intel Optane storage for high performance and capacity, 6GHz Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) support, and Thunderbolt 4 with up to 40 gigabytes (GBs) per second for faster connections. You get Memory support up to DDR4-3200. 

 

The top end Core i9-11980HK CPU which leads the pack is touted as the “World’s Best Gaming Laptop Processor". It has eight cores with Hyper-Threading and 24MB of L3 cache memory. It features a 2.6GHz base frequency and can run at up to 3.3GHz with a 65W configurable TDP, or up to 5GHz on two cores leveraging Intel's Turbo Boost Max 3.0 feature when thermal conditions are optimal.

 

Intel also unveiled the Intel vPro H-series processors led by the eight-core and 16-thread Intel Core i9-11950H  and Intel Xeon W-11000 series mobile processors. It provides powerful computing experiences for professional users such as engineers, data scientists, content creators and financial analysts who need to tackle multi-threaded, performance intensive applications at their desk, or on the go.

 

Intel says that 11th Gen Intel Core Mobile H-series and Intel Xeon W-11000 series processors will power more than 80 enthusiast laptop designs across consumer, commercial and workstation segments this year. These laptops could also feature Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti discrete GPUs whose launch coincided with Intel's launch. 

