Acer launches AcerPure Cool 2-in-1 Air Purifier

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 10, 2020 4:22 pm

Acerpure Cool is a new 2-in-1 Air Purifier and circulator launched by Acer with a HEPA13 filter and a 16-meter air circulator.
The Acerpure cool is a 2-in-1 air circulator and purifier that leverages a 3-in-1 HEPA Filter to purify air and then a fan to project it around the room. The acerpure cool air purifier can be purchased for a special launch price of Rs 16,999 from the company's online store and soon will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Acer Exclusive stores across cities. The purifier is available in Dark Grey and White colours.

 

AcerPure Cool Air Purifier

 

The acerpure cool features a 3-in-1 HEPA Filter combined with a catalytic-activated carbon filter to filter out PM1.0 particles in addition to 99.97% of 0.3μm suspended particles and bacteria.

 

Reas More: Acer Enduro N3 rugged laptop launched in India 

 

The purifier filters impurities from the air and then the circulator projects the pure air up to 16 m. It requires only three minutes to reach full air circulation in a 27 m2 room and its air circulator and air purifier functions can be used either separately or all together. 

 

AcerPure

 

The air purifier also has an in-built LED touch panel and child safety locks. The 2-in-1 air circulator and purifier is equipped with a PM1.0 Air Quality Sensor, allowing it to automatically measure indoor air quality in real-time. 

 

Read More: Acer launches 5 new laptops for Indian market

 

It displays any changes in air quality via three LED indicator lights and smartly adjusts the purifier’s operation mode to ensure efficient purification of the air in the whole room

Tags: Acer

 

