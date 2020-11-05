Advertisement

Acer Enduro N3 rugged laptop launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 05, 2020 4:14 pm

Latest News

Acer Enduro N3 comes with multiple layers of security with Hardware TPM 2.0, fingerprint reader and 3 years of warranty.
Advertisement

Acer has today unveiled the rugged Enduro N3 laptop in India. The laptop can be purchased from the company's official online store at a starting price of Rs 76,500.

The company claims Enduro N3 as the thinnest and lightest laptop measuring just 24.85mm high and weighing 1.985kg. It packs a 14 screen size and the display is coated with Corning Gorilla Glass to safeguard the display from water and the unique water-resistant Aquafan. In terms of performance, it is powered with up to 10th Gen Intel Core processor. It is specifically devised to provide the endurance, portability, and performance needed by professionals working in the field.

The Enduro N3 is built to meet tough working environment Combining Military Standard (MIL-STD-810G) durability, IP53 certification, and a unique Aquafan designed to repel water and drops from all angles.

The Acer Enduro N3 laptop strikes a balance between rugged build and portability, making it ideal for users who interchange between several worksites such as architects, project supervisors, field researchers, and scientists, wild and nature photographers, and anyone who works in a harsher environment.

Enduro N3 also comes with multiple layers of security with Hardware TPM 2.0, fingerprint reader and 3 years of warranty.

Speaking on the launch Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “With progressively diverse industries and professionals needing laptops, more and more laptops are being deployed in the field where they are subject to tougher handling. Our new line Enduro N3 laptop is designed to be used outdoors and can survive drops, extreme temperatures, and water exposure while remaining portable enough to carry it around weighing a mere 1.9kg.”

Acer launches 5 new laptops for Indian market

Acer launches a slew of new products

Acer Swift 3, Swift 5 Refreshed with 11th-Generation Intel Processors

Acer introduces Intel-powered Aspire 5 in Magic Purple colour

Acer launches Swift 3 laptop In India at Rs 64,999

Acer refreshes Predator Helios, Triton and Nitro 7 series gaming laptops

Latest News from Acer

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 with 10th gen Core i3, built-in web cam launching in India soon

Acer launches 5 new laptops for Indian market

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression
Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?
Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?

Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?
Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE

Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE
Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?

Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?

Latest Picture Story

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies