Acer Enduro N3 rugged laptop launched in India

Acer has today unveiled the rugged Enduro N3 laptop in India. The laptop can be purchased from the company's official online store at a starting price of Rs 76,500.



The company claims Enduro N3 as the thinnest and lightest laptop measuring just 24.85mm high and weighing 1.985kg. It packs a 14 screen size and the display is coated with Corning Gorilla Glass to safeguard the display from water and the unique water-resistant Aquafan. In terms of performance, it is powered with up to 10th Gen Intel Core processor. It is specifically devised to provide the endurance, portability, and performance needed by professionals working in the field.



The Enduro N3 is built to meet tough working environment Combining Military Standard (MIL-STD-810G) durability, IP53 certification, and a unique Aquafan designed to repel water and drops from all angles.



The Acer Enduro N3 laptop strikes a balance between rugged build and portability, making it ideal for users who interchange between several worksites such as architects, project supervisors, field researchers, and scientists, wild and nature photographers, and anyone who works in a harsher environment.



Enduro N3 also comes with multiple layers of security with Hardware TPM 2.0, fingerprint reader and 3 years of warranty.



Speaking on the launch Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “With progressively diverse industries and professionals needing laptops, more and more laptops are being deployed in the field where they are subject to tougher handling. Our new line Enduro N3 laptop is designed to be used outdoors and can survive drops, extreme temperatures, and water exposure while remaining portable enough to carry it around weighing a mere 1.9kg.”