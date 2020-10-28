Acer launches 5 new laptops for Indian market

Acer has launched 5 new products for the Indian market under its Swift and Aspire series that arw powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors.

Acer has announced five new laptops for the Indian market including the Swift 5, two models under Swift 3. Swift 3X and the new Aspire 5 which it launched globally a few days back.

The price for the Swift 5 and Swift 3X starts at Rs 79,999, while the Swift 3 and Aspire 5 will start at Rs 67,999 and Rs 54,999 respectively. The latest Acer laptops powered by 11th gen Intel Core processors will be available to purchase from Acer e-store from November 1st week onwards. Reliance Digital will be the exclusive launch partner in the large format retailer category.

Swift 5 Specifications

The Acer Swift 5 is powered by the 11th Gen Intel core processors. The laptop weighs at around 1kg and comes with a 14-inch Full HD display. At 340-nit brightness rating and covering 100% of the sRGB color gamut, the display is surrounded by ultra-narrow bezels on all four sides, resulting in a 90% screen-to-body ratio. The laptop has an array of ports such as USB-C, Thunderbolt 4 and USB3.2 Gen 2.

Swift 3X specifications

The new Swift 3X is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processor and the Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics. It features multiple cooling modes, accessible via easy shortcut keys, dual heat pipes, and a device-lifting hinge.

It features a 14-inch FHD IPS display with 72% NTSC colour gamut and 84% screen-to-body ratio. This also comes with an array of ports such as USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 and HDMI 2.0. Also, Swift 3X connects to wireless networks with the latest tech via 2x2 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 AX) and Bluetooth 5.1.

The laptop has a 58.7Wh battery which is capable of lasting for up to 17.5 hours. In cases of emergency, Swift 3 X can also be fast-charged to provide 4-hours of use for just 30 minutes of charge time.

Swift 3 Specifications

The two models in the Acer Swift 3 line are powered by new 11th Gen Intel Core processors and certified as an Intel Evo platform laptop design. Both the laptops come with a metal chassis, the latest technology including Intel Iris Xe graphics and Thunderbolt 4 and with Wi-Fi 6 (Gig +)

The Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) has a vibrant 13.5-inch display and a 3:2 aspect ratio for 18% more vertical viewing display. It can deliver up to 16 hours of battery and can be fast-charged to provide up to 4-hours of use for just 30 minutes charge.

The second variant, which is the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) has an aluminum chassis and a magnesium-aluminum palm rest. It features a Full HD 14-inch display and weighs just around 1.2kg, measuring just 15.95 mm thin.

Aspire 5 Specifications

The new Aspire 5 comes with a choice of colors and the slim 17.95mm body. It is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce MX350 discrete graphics. The device features Full-HD 14-inch IPS panel using technologies like Acer’s Color Intelligence and eye care feature Acer BlueLightShield.

It also features dual-band Wi-Fi 61 (802.11ax) improves the average network throughput by up to 3 times and reduces latency by up to 75% compared to Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac). For storage the laptop has up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD and up to 2TB HDD.





