Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series: Everything to Know

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series launch is around the corner and ahead of the launch, the tablets have been listed online which confirm the official specifications as well as the design of the devices. The Dutch retailer website which has listed the tablets state that the deliveries will take place in 5 to 7 business days which means the launch could take place in early April.

According to the listing, the Tab S10 FE will sport a 10.9-inch IPS LCD with 2304 x 1440 pixels Resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The FE+ model features a much larger 13.1-inch panel with 2880 x 1800 pixels resolution and the same 90Hz refresh rate. Both panels feature up to 800 nits peak brightness and support stylus input through the Samsung S Pen. The S Pen is included with the tablet itself.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series will come equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 1580 Chipset which we recently saw in the Galaxy A56 5G. Alongside, there’ll be 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. Both tablets will support microSD card expansion up to 2TB.

The two tablets will also have the same camera setup, including a 13MP primary sensor and a 12MP front-facing shooter. They’ll run on OneUI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box. There’s a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button for biometrics.

As for the batteries, the Tab S10 FE packs an 8,000mAh battery while the Tab S10 FE+ gets a larger 10,090mAh battery. Both support 45W fast wired charging and are IP68 rated against water and dust. They’ll also have a stereo speaker setup. For connectivity, you’ll get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB-C port, along with optional 5G.

Both tablets are available in grey, silver, and blue colors. While Samsung hasn’t confirmed the official launch date for the tablets, they are expected to launch in early April where Samsung might also debut the Galaxy S25 Edge alongside.