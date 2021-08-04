1More enters Indian Market with Omthing audio products

1More, a consumer audio company, announced its entry into the Indian market through its sub-brand, omthing which derives from ‘one more thing’. Omthing is launching Airfree pods, AirFree TWS and AirFree Lace Neckband as a part of the first launch in Indian audio market.

These lifestyle audio products, starting at Rs 1,499, are already available exclusively on Flipkart. The AirFree Lace Neckband is priced at Rs 1,499. AirFree TWS comes at Rs 2,499 while AirFree Pods come at Rs 3,999. The AirFree Pods come in four colours including White, Black, Green and orange.

AirFree TWS

These in-ear headphones are lightweight at just 4 grams. They have oblique-angled nozzles crafted to fit in the ear canal comfortably. It allows up to 20 hours of playtime and uses the Bluetooth 5.0 connection. Featuring 4 ENC microphones, these earphones cancel out loud environments. It uses a 7 mm dynamic driver to enhance your musical experience. There are touch and voice control that allow you to control calls and music without touching your device.

Read More: Micromax launches AirFunk 1, 1 Pro TWS earbuds

AirFree Lace Neckband

These lightweight headphones combined with smooth silicon housing provides a stable wearing experience. They use the Bluetooth 5.0 connection. They come with a 10mm dynamic driver for a premium sound stage.

International standard IPX4 rated water protection ensures long-lasting resilience under rainy conditions. It has a 12 hour battery life. Siri and Google voice assistant support is also present.

AirFree Pods

Equipped with touch control and a battery life of up to 25 hours, it allows users an easy and comfortable audio experience, says the company. It equips 13 mm composite titanium dynamic driver. Its optimised Qualcomm chip, and authentic aptX and AAC Bluetooth allows faster transmission and a more stable connection. The advanced Qualcomm cVc 8.0 noise cancelling technology and 4 built-in ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), filter unwanted noise.