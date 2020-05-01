108MP camera smartphone teased by Xiaomi India MD, launch expected soon

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Manu Kumar Jain, the Managing Director of Xiaomi India, has again teased a smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera. The senior official shared the information on his official account and it suggests that an imminent launch of a new handset.





Xiaomi Mi 10 5G with 108MP quad cameras was due to launch in India on March 31. But the launch was postponed due Coronavirus crisis.



At present, a nation-wide lockdown has been imposed till May 3 by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19. It is, however, to be seen yet if the lockdown will be lifted after May 3 or it will continue. It is likely that the company is now teasing the phone as it is gearing up to launch it once the lockdown is lifted in the country.





According to a previous tweet by Manu, the phone will have ‘different pricing’ in India as compared to China due to factors like recent GST hike and depreciating rupee value and more.

Earlier this year, the Chinese tech giant launched the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in China. The Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio, DC Dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU.

For the camera front, there is a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel main camera with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. There is a single 20-megapixel camera for selfies for the front.