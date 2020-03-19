  • 14:16 Mar 19, 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G with 108MP quad cameras to launch in India on March 31

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 19, 2020 1:35 pm

The company has revealed that the smartphone will be launched in the country on March 31.
Xiaomi has officially announced that it is launching its flagship smartphone, the Mi 10 5G, in India. The company has revealed that the smartphone will be launched in the country on March 31. 

 

The brand has started rolling out media invites for the launch event, which is scheduled to take place on March 31 at 12:30 PM IST. The event will be live-streamed across Xiaomi India’s social media platforms and on Mi.com. To recall, the company introduced Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in China recently. Both the smartphones feature a similar set of specifications. 

 

The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio, DC Dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phones are powered by the 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU.

 

The Mi 10 features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel main camera with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. For the front, there is a single 20-megapixel camera for selfies.

 

Xiaomi Mi 10 will come with a 4,780 mAh battery which supports 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. The Mi 10 Pro comes equipped with a smaller 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

 

