Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro launched with 108MP quad camera setup, Snapdragon 865

Xiaomi has today launched Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones in China. The base model of Xiaomi Mi 10 with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage is priced at 3999 Yuan (approx. Rs 40,920). The 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage comes with a price tag of 4299 Yuan (approx. Rs 43,990) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage is priced at 4699 Yuan (approx. Rs 48,080). Xiaomi Mi 10 comes in Titanium silver black, Peach gold, Ice sea blue colours.



The Mi 10 Pro is priced at 4999 yuan (approx. Rs 51,150 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version, 5499 yuan (Rs. 56,270 approx.) for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version. The top-end 12GB RAM with 512GB storage version is priced at 5999 yuan (Rs 61,370 approx.). It comes in Starry Blue and Pearl White colours.



The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio, DC Dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phones are powered by the 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU.



Xiaomi Mi 10 will come with a 4,780 mAh battery which supports 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. The Mi 10 Pro comes equipped with a smaller 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.



The Mi 10 features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel main camera with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. For the front, there is a single 20-megapixel camera for selfies.





Mi 10 Pro also has a quad camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel main camera with an 8-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor size, and OIS support, 20-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens and 117-degrees field of view, a 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 lens, 10x zoom, and OIS support.



The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro run MIUI 11, based on Android 10. Both of them have in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 8 x / MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C. The phones measure 162.6×74.8×8.96mm and the weight is 208 grams.