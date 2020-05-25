Advertisement

Realme TV, Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo to launch today in India: How to watch Livestream, specifications

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 25, 2020 10:28 am

Realme TV will be available on Flipkart after its launch in India.
Realme is all set to launch Realme TV, Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo in India today. The launch event will begin at 12.30pm IST, and will be streamed online at Twitter, Facebook and Youtube. We have embedded the launch livestream below:

 

Realme TV

 

Realme TV will be available on Flipkart after its launch in India.  It will feature bezel-less design and Chroma Boost Picture Engine, offering ultra-high brightness of up to 400 nits. The TV is touted to feature a “premium bezel-less design”. It will be powered by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor with ARM Cortex-A53 cores and Mali-470 MP3 GPU.

Realme TV will be loaded with 24W stereo speakers and it will be loaded with four speakers to provide a cinematic surround sound experience. The Smart TV has passed different quality tests including -20-degree low-temperature test, 760mm drop test, 5000 times remote button test and 5500 times power on/off test.

 

Realme smartwatch

 

Realme smartwatch will feature a 1.4-inch TFT LCD touchscreen display with a resolution of 320×320. It is said to come with a 160mAh battery with up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. It is said to come with IP68 certification and it might run on a different operating system.

 

The watch will have a real-time health detection mode, which includes heart-rate tracking and blood oxygen level monitoring (SpO2). In addition to this, the smartwatch will support smart notifications from apps such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, SMS, and more. Users will be able to connect the smartwatch to the company’s Realme Link application which is available on the Google Play Store.

The Realme smartwatch will support customisable straps and personalised watch faces, with colour options including blue, orange, olive green, and black. It will have tracking for 14 sports modes on the watch including Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, Bike, Spinning, Elliptical, Yoga, Cricket, Running, Walking, Treadmill, Badminton, Aerobic Capacity, and Fitness.

 

Realme Buds Air Neo

 

Realme Buds Air Neo will be the younger sibling of Realme Buds Air. It will have a micro USB port rather than a Type C port which was available on Buds Air and will not support wireless charging. The realme Buds Air Neo will come with 13mm large bass boost driver, 17 hours playback, super low latency mode and touch controls.

 

The Buds Air Neo will support Realme’s Game Mode and will be powered by an R1 chip with Bluetooth 5.0 support. In terms of design, it will follow the design language of Buds Air. Earlier, it was expected that Buds Air Neo might feature noise cancellation. However, now it doesn't seem to be the case. The Realme Buds Air Neo is said to come with a price tag of Rs 2,999.

 

