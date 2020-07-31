Advertisement

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India Launch Today: How to Watch LiveStream, Expected Price, Specifications and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 31, 2020 8:46 am

Oppo Reno 4 Pro will be loaded with a 6.5-inch display with a 3D Borderless Sense Screen and 90Hz Refresh Rate.
Oppo will be launching its new smartphone in India today under its Reno series. Dubbed as Oppo Reno 4 Pro, the phone will be available for sale on Amazon and Flipkart as well as offline stores.

Oppo will be holding an Augmented Reality (AR) launch event for the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The launch event will begin at 12.30 PM IST, and it will be live-streamed on the company’s social media channels. We have embedded the launch livestream below:



To recall, the phone was launched in China last month at 3799 yuan (Rs 40,470 approx.) and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version is priced at 4299 yuan (Rs 45,790 approx.). Oppo Watch will also reportedly launch in India alongside Reno 4 Pro.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Expected Pricing

 

As per a new leak, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro will cost about Rs 32,990 in India. There will be one variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the Reno 4 Pro.

 

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Specifications



The Oppo Reno 4 Pro will be loaded with a 6.5-inch display with a 3D Borderless Sense Screen and 90Hz Refresh Rate. The screen-to-body ratio will be 92.01 per cent and it will use Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

On the software front, it will run on Android 10 with the company's custom ColorOS 7 running on top of it. The phone will be available in different colour options including Diamond Blue, Diamond Red, Mirror Black, Titanium Blank and Green Glitter.

The smartphone will be loaded with a 4,000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. On the camera front, the phone will come with a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

