Oppo Watch to reportedly launch in India alongside Reno 4 Pro

Oppo is said to be launching Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India soon. Now reportedly Oppo Watch will also launch in India.



As per a report of MySmartPrice citing its industry sources, Oppo Watch will make its debut in India alongside Reno 4 Pro. As per rumours, Oppo Reno 4 Pro will launch in India in the 3rd week of July. So Oppo Watch will likely be launched in the country this month only.



Oppo Watch was launched in China earlier this year with the launch of Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro flagship smartphones.

Oppo Watch





The Oppo Watch comes in two sizes – 41mm and 46mm. The Oppo Watch 41mmm variant has a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with 320x360 pixels resolution, while the 46mm model comes with a 1.91-inch curved AMOLED display with 402x476 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. The 46mm variant comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating, while the 41mm variant has 3ATM water resistance rating.



The smartwatch runs a custom version of the company’s own ColorOS and is based on Wear OS compatible with Android 6.0 and above. It also comes with built-in GPS modules as well as NFC connectivity.



It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 2500 & Apollo 3 processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. The company says, when it needs to save power, the watch automatically switches from the Qualcomm’s chipset to Apollo chipset.



The smartwatch can track indoor and outdoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, swimming and more. It can also perform an electrocardiogram (ECG). For tracking sleep, it also has a sleep monitoring algorithm for tracking sleep pattern and 24×7 heart rate monitoring.



Meanwhile, Oppo Reno 4 Pro for India is said to feature a different refresh rate and display size. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro was launched in China with 90Hz refresh rate but the India variant is said to feature a higher refresh rate with a 120Hz panel.