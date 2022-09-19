How to use Infinite Reactions and Emoji Statuses feature on Telegram?

Telegram Messenger in its latest update has released Infinite Reactions, Emoji Statuses, and much more to enhance the user chat experience. With the latest update, Telegram aims to give its users more ways to engage with these new emoticons while chatting. The update is already live on both iOS and Android devices.

How to use Infinite Reactions feature on Telegram?

With one of the recent updates, Telegram introduced the ability to react to messages with emojis. However, the set of emojis available was quite limited. Now, users have access to dozens of reactions – including those that were previously only available with Telegram Premium. Telegram has accommodated all the new emojis and expanded the reaction panel.

The reactions which users prefer using frequently will now be shown at the top. Additionally, users with a premium subscription can now choose reactions from an infinite selection of custom emojis and use 3 reactions per message. The changes are currently available in groups and 1-on-1 chats. Also, group admins can control whether custom reactions may be used in their groups or not.

To use the feature:

Open the chat of your choice

Tap on the message you want to react to

Now, apart from the seven emojis that are being displayed, you can choose other ones by tapping on the ’Down’ arrow or ’Swiping Left’ on the emoji strip.

How to use the ’Emoji Statuses’ feature on Telegram?

With this latest update for the Telegram app, premium users can add an animated emoji status displayed next to their name (in place of the Premium Badge of a user in the chat list). Telegram says that users can set 7 standard statuses that change the colour to match different Telegram themes or choose from an infinite number of custom emojis.

To use this feature:

Open Telegram and go to its Settings

Tap on ‘Set Emoji Status’ and choose the emoji of your choice.

There’s an improved login flow with the latest update where users who log in and out frequently can now receive login codes through their email address or using Sign in with Apple or Sign in with Google. Further, the latest update allows users to have a new unique link format username for emphasis on their name.

Next, Android can press and hold any items in the downloads list to reorder them and change their priority. Further, media and files that are actively downloading can be managed in the ‘Downloads’ tab of Search or by tapping the Downloads Android icon that appears in the user’s chat list.

There’s another new improvement for Android users, which are smooth animations that have been added for opening, closing, and changing media. Users on Android 13 or newer can choose a thematic Telegram icon that will automatically match the phone’s dark mode settings and accent colour.