Telegram 8.5 update brings better reactions, video stickers and more

Telegram has brought its February update with a bunch of new features and a new version number, which is now 8.5. The update brings Video Stickers using which users can make video stickers as making animated stickers is a more difficult process that requires experience in an editing software, such as Adobe Illustrator.

Further, anyone can make video stickers using a video editing program. you can publish your packs with the @Stickers bot – or add some of the new sets made by others. Telegram has also made a video sticker manual where you can learn how to make these stickers and what all is required.

The Telegram 8.5 update further brings changes to reactions. They now have a more compact animation. To send with a larger effect, you will have to press and hold on a reaction in the menu. Telegram also says that reactions are now synchronized, so your recipients will see the animations in real time. Reactions now also have a read status and a new heart button will now appear in a chat if you have any unseen reactions.

Telegram has also added a new way to navigate between recent chats. You can press and hold the ‘Back’ button to return to a specific chat. Opening chats from forwarded messages, links, usernames, profiles, etc. adds them to the list.

The update has also fixed some of the known bugs in Telegram apps. Among other things, there’s improved call quality, support for translation to Instant View pages (and bios on iOS), added the option to send silent messages from the sharing menu – along with other improvements. Lastly, you get new Tab bar animations on iOS and new reactions and interactive emojis.