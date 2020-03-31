How to recharge Reliance Jio number using an ATM?

How will you recharge the Jio number? The process is pretty simple and you need to follow these steps

Advertisement

Reliance Jio recently revealed that its customers can recharge their numbers using the nearest ATM in India. Reliance Jio has partnered with nine different banks in order to help the customers to recharge their mobile number directly from an ATM machine.

The list of banks includes State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, IDBI, DCB, AUF and Standard Chartered Bank. With this, customers can perform a recharge at over 90,000 ATM across the country. However, the question here is, how will you recharge the Jio number? The process is pretty simple and you need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to nearest ATM machine and insert your debit card

Step 2: Select the Recharge option from the menu.

Step 3: Enter the Jio number you want to recharge and then press Next.

Step 4: Enter the ATM pin code.

Step 5: Enter the amount you want to recharge and hit Enter button.

Advertisement

The amount will be deducted from the account and users will also receive the recharge message from Reliance Jio. With this, your Reliance Jio number is successfully recharged. The process is pretty simple and one can perform the recharge from any ATM that supports this facility.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio rolled out a tool to check for the risk for Coronavirus. The tool is available on the MyJio application and it can be also accessed through a dedicated website. The tool is named as Symptom Checker and it asks for various inputs in order to tell users whether he/she is at risk of getting infected with Coronavirus or not.

The website also provides FAQs related to Coronavirus along with test centres across the country. It also provides national and state helpline numbers and statistics for the cases of Coronavirus nationally and internationally.