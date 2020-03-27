Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel rolls out self-diagnosis for Coronavirus

Bharti Airtel has also partnered with Apollo Healthcare to roll out a new tool to perform self-assessment scan for Coronavirus.

Advertisement

Reliance Jio has rolled out a new tool that will help users to check the risk of Coronavirus. Bharti Airtel has also partnered with Apollo Healthcare to roll out a new tool to perform self-assessment scan for Coronavirus.

To start with Reliance Jio, the tool is available on the MyJio application and it can be also accessed through a dedicated website. The tool named as Symptom Checker and it asks for various inputs in order to tell users whether he/she is at risk of getting infected with Coronavirus or not.

The tool asks for information like gender; age-group; health conditions; if you or someone in the family visited Coronavirus-infected countries in the last 14 days; if you or someone travelled within India in public in the last 14 days, if you or someone came in close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patient; if you have a fever, headache, cough, cold, sore throat, shortness of breath and coarseness in voice.

Advertisement

The website also provides FAQs related to Coronavirus along with test centres across the country. It also provides national and state helpline numbers and statistics for the cases of Coronavirus nationally and internationally.

Moving on, Airtel has partnered with Apollo Healthcare to launch a self-assessment tool for Coronavirus. Dubbed as Apollo 24/7, the tool is built on the guidelines of the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The tool asks several questions like gender, age, symptoms and more. Based on the information, the app reveals the level of risk along with some suggestive measures. The tool also asks about travel history along with other information regarding the user’s health and more.