How To Delete Or Deactivate Your Instagram Account?

Social Media is a vital part of our lives and Instagram has been the go-to source of entertainment for many, be it sharing or viewing Reels or sharing moments with friends and family. However, it can get addictive quickly, thereby hampering your productivity and lifestyle. Whether you’re looking to take a break or say goodbye to Instagram for good, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to deactivate or delete your Instagram account.

Delete or Deactivate Your Instagram Account

Step 1

Open the Instagram App and tap on your profile picture at the bottom right corner.

Step 2

Now, tap on the three-line icon at the top right corner to open Instagram Settings.

Step 3

Next, click on ‘Accounts Centre’.

Step 4

Now click on ‘Personal Details’ and then ‘Account ownership and control’.

Step 5

Click on ‘Deactivation or deletion’. Now, select the account you want to the action for in case you have your Facebook and Instagram accounts linked.

Step 6

Now select the option of your choice, whether you want to Deactivate account temporarily or Delete account permanently. Once done, tap on Continue and mention the reason why you are taking the desired action in case Instagram asks you to. Enter your Password and once again press on Continue, post which you are done.

Remember, deactivating or deleting your Instagram account is a significant decision. If you deactivate, your profile, photos, comments, and likes will be hidden until you reactivate your account by logging back in. If you delete your account, you will permanently lose your profile, photos, videos, comments, likes, and followers. Choose the option that best suits your needs.