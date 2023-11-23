How to download Instagram reels in a legit way?

Instagram Reels are short videos that you can create and share on the popular social media platform. They are similar to TikTok videos, but with some unique features and filters. You might want to download Instagram Reels for various reasons, such as saving them for offline viewing, sharing them on other platforms, or editing them with other tools. There are various unofficial ways to download reels such as recording your screen, using a third-party service, etc. However, Instagram has released a new update using which you can download Reels via the official way that is built into the app itself. Take a look.

Download Instagram Reels the official way! Step 1 Open Instagram and go to the Reels tab. Step 2 Next, find the Reel you want to download. Or if you have it saved, go to your account section, tap on the three lines at top right, click on Saved, then ‘All Posts’ and swipe left to the ‘Reels’ section. Step 3 Tap on the Share button. Make sure the Reel you are downloading is from a public account. If it’s a private account, then you won’t be able to download the Reel as Instagram doesn’t allow downloading Reels from private accounts and the option won’t appear. Further, if the creator has disabled the download functionality on his/her reels, then also the same will happen. Step 4 Now, click on the ‘Download’ button. Step 5 Now, open the in-built Gallery app on your smartphone and view the reel, edit it, or anything else you wish to do with it.

So this was the official way of downloading Reels via the in-built functionality of the Instagram app. Many other ways with which you may download the Reel could result in copyright infringement. However, doing it the legit way will neither hurt you nor the creator.