Xbox Game Pass Bids Farewell to 7 Games on November 30

Xbox Game Pass, the popular subscription service that allows users to download and play hundreds of games on Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, is saying goodbye to seven titles at the end of this month. The games leaving the service include some of the Battlefield series, a racing game, and more.

The games that will be removed from Xbox Game Pass on November 30 are:

Battlefield 1943 (Console)

Battlefield: Bad Company (Console)

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (Console and PC)

Anvil (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Disc Room (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Eastward (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Grid (Console)

The departure of the Battlefield games is related to the shutdown of the servers for each game, which will also affect the online multiplayer functionality. These games, including Grid, are part of the EA Play library, which is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Furthermore, EA Play also offers access to other EA titles, in-game rewards, and trials of new games.

Disc Room is a game where you explore a giant disc that has appeared in orbit of Jupiter and try to survive the deadly discs that fill each room. The game is designed to be accessible and challenging for everyone, as you can adjust the game speed, difficulty, and settings to suit your preference.

Then, Eastward is a game that combines action, adventure, and role-playing elements in a pixel-art style. Finally, ANVIL is a multiplayer co-op top-down sci-fi roguelike action shooter where you control characters called Vault Breakers to explore various galaxies that are crawling with monsters.

Aside from this, Xbox is adding more than 30 titles to its platforms, including Console and Xbox Game Pass subscription this month. The new titles include Rollerdrome, Coral Island, Persona 5 Tactica and more.