30+ new games are coming to Xbox platforms this week

Xbox gamers are in for a treat this week, as over 30 new games are set to launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows and Xbox Game Pass between November 13 and 19, 2023. The new releases span a variety of genres, from action-adventure to simulation, and include some highly anticipated titles as well as some indie gems.

One of the biggest games coming to Xbox this week is Spirittea, a relaxing farming and life SIM game that lets you explore a magical town, grow crops, make friends, and brew tea. Spirittea is launching today, November 13, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and as a Day 1 launch for Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, and cloud.

Another game that is sure to attract attention is Persona 5 Tactica, a spin-off of the popular Persona 5 RPG that combines turn-based combat with tactical grid-based movement. Persona 5 Tactica features the original cast of Persona 5, as well as new characters and storylines, and is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and as a Day 1 launch for Xbox Game Pass on November 17.

Read More: Upcoming Xbox Games Joining and Departing Xbox Game Pass in November 2023

Other games coming to Xbox this week include: