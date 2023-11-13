30+ new games are coming to Xbox platforms this week

HomeGaming30+ new games are coming to Xbox platforms this week

A load of new games including Spirittea, Persona 5 Tactica, and more, are coming to Xbox platforms this week.

Xbox gamers are in for a treat this week, as over 30 new games are set to launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows and Xbox Game Pass between November 13 and 19, 2023. The new releases span a variety of genres, from action-adventure to simulation, and include some highly anticipated titles as well as some indie gems.

One of the biggest games coming to Xbox this week is Spirittea, a relaxing farming and life game that lets you explore a magical town, grow crops, make friends, and brew tea. Spirittea is launching today, November 13, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and as a Day 1 launch for Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, and cloud.

Another game that is sure to attract attention is Persona 5 Tactica, a spin-off of the popular Persona 5 RPG that combines turn-based combat with tactical grid-based movement. Persona 5 Tactica features the original cast of Persona 5, as well as new characters and storylines, and is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and as a Day 1 launch for Xbox Game Pass on November 17.

Other games coming to Xbox this week include:

  • Broken Roads – November 14
  • KarmaZoo – November 14
  • Super crazy rhythm castle – November 14
  • Tanks, But No Tanks – November 14
  • UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of Wolves – November 14
  • Argonauts Agency 1: Golden Fleece – November 15
  • Hades’ Star: Dark Nebula – November 15
  • Lily in Puzzle World – November 15
  • Teardown – November 15
  • The last faith – November 15
  • Swoon! Earth Escape – November 15
  • Tri6 Infinite+ – November 15
  • Tourist Trap – November 15
  • Ultimate Solitaire Collection – November 15
  • Flashback 2 – November 16
  • Jagged Alliance 3 – November 16
  • Prison City – November 16
  • Smooths Pinball – November 16
  • Skator Gator 3D – November 16
  • Yohane the Parhelion: Blaze in the DeepBlue – November 16
  • Bakery Simulator – November 17
  • Barton Lynch Surfing – November 17
  • Bluey: The Videogame – November 17
  • Final Shot – November 17
  • Grotto – November 17
  • Low Story – November 17
  • The Myth Seekers 2: The Sunken City – November 17
  • Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections – November 17
  • Runnyk – November 17
  • The Walking Dead: Destinies – November 17
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: The Realms of Ruin – November 17

