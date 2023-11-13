30+ new games are coming to Xbox platforms this week

Xbox gamers are in for a treat this week, as over 30 new games are set to launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows and Xbox Game Pass between November 13 and 19, 2023. The new releases span a variety of genres, from action-adventure to simulation, and include some highly anticipated titles as well as some indie gems.
One of the biggest games coming to Xbox this week is Spirittea, a relaxing farming and life SIM game that lets you explore a magical town, grow crops, make friends, and brew tea. Spirittea is launching today, November 13, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and as a Day 1 launch for Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, and cloud.
Another game that is sure to attract attention is Persona 5 Tactica, a spin-off of the popular Persona 5 RPG that combines turn-based combat with tactical grid-based movement. Persona 5 Tactica features the original cast of Persona 5, as well as new characters and storylines, and is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and as a Day 1 launch for Xbox Game Pass on November 17.
Read More: Upcoming Xbox Games Joining and Departing Xbox Game Pass in November 2023
Other games coming to Xbox this week include:
- Broken Roads – November 14
- KarmaZoo – November 14
- Super crazy rhythm castle – November 14
- Tanks, But No Tanks – November 14
- UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of Wolves – November 14
- Argonauts Agency 1: Golden Fleece – November 15
- Hades’ Star: Dark Nebula – November 15
- Lily in Puzzle World – November 15
- Teardown – November 15
- The last faith – November 15
- Swoon! Earth Escape – November 15
- Tri6 Infinite+ – November 15
- Tourist Trap – November 15
- Ultimate Solitaire Collection – November 15
- Flashback 2 – November 16
- Jagged Alliance 3 – November 16
- Prison City – November 16
- Smooths Pinball – November 16
- Skator Gator 3D – November 16
- Yohane the Parhelion: Blaze in the DeepBlue – November 16
- Bakery Simulator – November 17
- Barton Lynch Surfing – November 17
- Bluey: The Videogame – November 17
- Final Shot – November 17
- Grotto – November 17
- Low Story – November 17
- The Myth Seekers 2: The Sunken City – November 17
- Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections – November 17
- Runnyk – November 17
- The Walking Dead: Destinies – November 17
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: The Realms of Ruin – November 17