World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Season 3 to go live next week

World of Warcraft players have a load of new challenges and rewards to look forward to with the launch of Dragonflight Season 3 on November 14, 2023. The new season will bring a new raid, new Mythic+ dungeons, new PvP content, and more.

The new raid, Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope, will take players to the Emerald Dream, where they will face the threat of Fyrakk, a primal dragon who seeks to corrupt the new World Tree and unleash his fiery wrath on Azeroth. The raid will have four wings and nine bosses, including a dragonriding encounter and a final showdown with Fyrakk himself. The raid will open gradually over the course of four weeks, starting with the first wing on November 14.

The new Mythic+ season will feature eight dungeons in the rotation, two of which are from the Dragonflight expansion: Dawn of the Infinite: Galakrond’s Fall and Dawn of the Infinite: Murozond’s Rise. The other six dungeons are from previous expansions, such as Waycrest Manor from Battle for Azeroth and Throne of the Tides from Cataclysm. There will be new seasonal rewards which include titles, dungeon teleports, and a new mount: Verdant Armoredon.

The new PvP season will also offer new rewards, such as a weapon illusion, a tabard, a cloak, a pennant, weapon appearances, and a dragonriding appearance: Verdant Gladiator’s Slitherdrake. The new PvP ladder will have increased item level gear and a new title: Verdant Gladiator.

In addition to the above mentioned content, the new season will also introduce a new world boss: Aurostor the Hibernating, a furbolg wild god who has been awakened from his slumber by Fyrakk’s invasion of the Emerald Dream. Aurostor is a fierce and sleepy foe who will attack anyone who disturbs his rest.

Dragonflight Season 3 is part of the Guardians of the Dream content update, which also adds a new zone, the Emerald Dream, where players can explore, quest, and participate in public events. The new zone also has a new faction, the Dream Wardens, who offer unique rewards for increasing renown with them.