Palia patch 0.172 released with new features

Palia, the multiplayer online game that combines community simulation, role-playing, and exploration, has released its latest update, patch 0.172, on November 7, 2023. The update introduces several new features and improvements that aim to enhance the gameplay experience and cater to the community’s feedback.

One of the most notable additions in patch 0.172 for Palia is the expansion of character customisation options. Players can now visit Jel’s shop to access a wide range of free options, such as skin tones, face shapes, eye colors, hairstyles, facial hair, and glasses. These options allow players to create more diverse and unique characters that reflect their personal style and identity.

Another addition in patch 0.172 are the 10 new starstones such as Amethyst, Aquamarine, Citrine, Emerald, Garnet, Jasper, Onyx, Quartz, Ruby, and Sapphire. Palians who enjoy mining can now expect a nice bump in income thanks to Starstone drops. They can sell for quite a decent amount of gold, with some rarer and more valuable than others.

Patch 0.172 also increases the limits for homebuilding and decorating, giving players more freedom and creativity to design their dream homes. The maximum limit for total placeable items has been raised from 2000 to 3000, and the limit for total housing add-ons has been increased from 15 to 30. Furthermore, players can now place multiple Main Houses on the same plot.

Besides these major features, patch 0.172 also fixes over 50 known issues and bugs in Palia, such as rooms merging or overlapping, invisible sites at the Remembrance Garden, and missing checkmarks for crafted items.

After five years of development, a handful of Alpha tests, several stress tests and feedback from the community, Palia for PC went in open beta phase back in August of this year.