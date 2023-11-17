Upcoming World of Warcraft Dragonflight update titled Seeds of Renewal detailed

World of Warcraft fans have been waiting for a long time to see the fate of Gilneas, the human kingdom that was ravaged by the Worgen curse and invaded by the Forsaken. Since the Cataclysm expansion, Gilneas has been mostly inaccessible to players, except for the Worgen starting zone and the Ruins of Gilneas PvP area. However, that is about to change with the upcoming Seeds of Renewal update, which is part of the Dragonflight expansion.

Dragonflight is the ninth expansion for World of Warcraft. They recently announced The War Within and released Guardians of the Dream updates. However, the game still has three patches planned for Dragonflight, the first of which is titled Seeds of Renewal.

One of the major features of the Seeds of Renewal update is the return of Gilneas as a fully explorable zone. According to the official announcement, “King Greymane is ready to retake his kingdom”. However, “Gilneas isn’t as empty as expected. Help reclaim what was lost and return the kingdom to Gilnean hands”, the blog post reads.

The update also expands dragonriding to the rest of the game. In Dragonflight: Seeds of Renewal, Dragonriding will be expanded to all old-world continents wherever flying is available. Aside from that, players will discover the history of the Dragon Isles and meet a unique cast of characters, hear stories of old, and witness the iconography of a time before.

You can participate in Solo and Group activities within Traitor’s Rest with a Weekly Public Event, plenty of opportunity to explore, and earn rewards like Battle Pets, Mounts, and a Transmog set.

Follower Dungeons will also be introduced in the update. They will be available in all eight Normal Dragonflight Dungeons and can scale from 1–4 players. These companions will allow players to learn about Dragonflight dungeons at their own pace and provide the freedom to experiment and customise their Party makeup.

Lastly, unique customisation for Draenei, Warlock Tyrant, and Darkglare demons will also make their way to the game, and customisation Achievements are also coming with the update.