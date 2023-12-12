The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Gets A New Update With Fixes

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, the popular multiplayer horror game based on the iconic film franchise, has released a new update today, December 12, 2023. The update brings several bug fixes and improvements to the game, as well as some balance changes to the characters and perks.

According to the official patch notes, the update addresses some of the annoying issues in Texas Chain Saw Massacre, including an issue that caused Victims not to trip barbed wire traps on crawl spaces and an issue where Danny could tamper with the fusebox and permanently open the exit door.

One of the major changes in the update is that the improvements introduced for Johnny in the Big Patch back in November 2023 have now been reverted. However, the Hunt ability changes are not being reverted. The changes have been reverted as the results after the Big Patch weren’t desirable. The changes affecting his speed include:

Johnny is intended to have a lunge

The issue is his speed boost when attacking

In trying to correct that boost, we unintentionally altered his lunge and tweaked his animations.

This was not a desirable result and will be reverted.

The speed boost will be separated out and worked on later with the intention of not altering his lunge.

Next, sizing of the banner on the main menu has been adjusted where it is now slightly smaller and flows better with the background. Apart from that, the fixes are aimed at improving the gameplay by addressing persistent bugs in various in-game situations.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a 4v1 asymmetrical horror game, where one player controls the killer and the other four players try to escape. The game features four different killers, each with their own abilities and perks, and six different survivors, each with their own skills and items.