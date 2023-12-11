PS Plus Extra Members Will Lose Access to 9 Games in January 2024

PlayStation Plus Extra is a membership plan that offers access to a large catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games, as well as Ubisoft+ Classics and game trials. However, some of these games are only available for a limited time and will be removed from the service at the end of each month. Such titles have now been revealed for January 2024, where it is confirmed that the PS Plus extra subscription will drop 9 games.

The 9 titles that will leave PS Plus Extra subscription in January 2024 include:

Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

It Takes Two

Jett: The Far Shore

SnowRunner

The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Omno

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition

These games are some of the most popular and critically acclaimed titles on PS4 and PS5, and many fans may be disappointed to see them go. However, PS Plus Extra members can still enjoy hundreds of other games in the catalogue and the monthly games and online multiplayer features. An exact date for the departure of these 9 titles hasn’t been confirmed yet. Players should have a bit more than a month to play these titles for the last time before they are removed.

PS Plus will also remove 11 games from its service on December 19, 2023. The four major removals from the service include Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Sony is expected to soon reveal the PS Plus Extra and Premium games lineup for December 2023. Until then, players still have a week to try games, leaving on December 19.