The Last of Us 2 Remastered is coming to PS5 early next year

The Last of Us Part 2, one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful games of the PlayStation 4 era, is getting a remastered version for the PlayStation 5. Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog have officially announced that The Last of Us Part II Remastered will be released on January 19, 2024, almost four years after the original game’s launch in 2020.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for PS5: Features

The remastered version will feature improved graphics, performance, and audio, taking advantage of the PS5’s hardware capabilities. According to Naughty Dog, the game will feature enhanced graphics, including native 4K output in Fidelity Mode, 1440p upscaled to 4K in Performance Mode, an Unlocked Framerate option for TVs that support VRR, increased texture resolution, increased Level-of-Detail distances, improved shadow quality, animation sampling rate, and more.

The game will also support the PS5’s DualSense controller, adding haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to the gameplay. Additionally, the game will include new content, such as a new ‘No Return’ mode. It is a roguelike survival mode designed to let players prove their mettle in randomized encounters and experience The Last of Us Part 2’s combat in a fresh experience.

The mode includes a host of playable characters to choose from – some playable for the first time in The Last of Us franchise, where each of them has unique traits as well. Next, there’s a new Guitar Free Play mode, which will let you strum the strings across a host of unlockable instruments, use audio FX pedals to modulate your performance, and play as different characters in several in-game locations to customize the mood and feel of your set.

Further, a new set of Lost Levels in Part 2 Remastered allow players a unique chance to check out some playable sequences previously cut from the game. Naughty Dog has also included newly recorded director’s commentary across the campaign’s cutscenes from director Neil Druckmann, narrative lead Halley Gross, and actors Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, and Laura Bailey.

The unlockable Speedrun Mode, included in The Last of Us Part I, will also be coming to Part II Remastered, allowing players to post their best times. A lot more content and gameplay enhancements will be a part of the upcoming Last of Us Part 2 Remastered title.