Oppo K13x 5G Launched in India: Everything to Know

Oppo K13x 5G has been announced in India with a sub-Rs 15,000 price tag. The device is a durability-oriented device and packs a MediaTek Chipset under the hood along with a huge 6000mAh battery. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the device if you plan on purchasing it.

Oppo K13x 5G: Price, Availability

The K13x 5G is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model, Rs 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version and Rs 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB trim. It comes in Midnight violet and Sunset Peach colours and can be bought via Oppo’s online store or Flipkart with a Rs 1,000 instant discount on select bank cards. This offer is valid only on the first day of sale, which is June 27. The device will begin selling from 12 PM IST on the date.

Oppo K13x 5G: Specifications

The Oppo K13x 5G comes with a 6.67-inch (1604 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD 8-bit display with 120Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB, 1000 nits peak brightness, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

The handset runs on Android 15 OS, based on ColorOS 15 out of the box. As for the cameras, the handset has dual cameras on the back, with a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome sensor. There is an 8MP f/2.0 sensor on the front for selfies.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It further packs a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port as well. The device has a single speaker and is IP65 rated and it gets 360-degree Armour body with MIL-810H certification.