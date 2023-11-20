Alan Wake 2 gets Update 12: What are the changes?

Remedy Entertainment has released a new update (titled Update 12) for its survival horror game Alan Wake 2, which fixes various bugs and improves the game’s performance. The update is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. It brings a load of fixes and enhancements to the game.

According to the patch notes, update 12 brings 200+ individual improvements and fixes affecting Alan Wake 2’s gameplay, graphics, audio, user interface, and stability. These include the flashlight, the manuscript pages, the enemies, the dialogue options, the Echoes, the Cult Stash puzzles, the achievements, the graphics, the audio, and the stability of the game.

Some of the bugs were causing Alan to get stuck in one of the environments, while other issues included graphical issues in the environments, rare player character animation issues, several conversations failing to trigger and thus blocking progress later, issue with Saga’s lines not playing when going to the Sheriff’s Station, blocking progress, and much more.

Some notable improvements in the update include:

Various localization fixes, such as improved subtitle timings for all languages

Improved localized audio for live-action cinematics

Various audio-related improvements and additional polish

Improved lip sync in some instances

Improved lighting

Fixed lighting bugs in multiple locations

Various UI-related fixes and additional polish

Various gameplay fixes and improvements

Minor gameplay finetuning

Aside from these, there are many other fixes and improvements that have been included in Update 12 for Alan Wake 2, one of which is the inability to access items on the far-right side of their inventory, which was also one of the most annoying bugs for the players.

Alan Wake 2 is a sequel to the 2010 game Alan Wake, which follows the story of a best-selling horror novelist who is trapped in an alternate dimension for 13 years, where his nightmares and stories manifest as reality.