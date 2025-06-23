AI+ Nova 5G, AI+ Pulse Smartphones’ Design Revealed, July Launch Confirmed for India

AI+ Smartphones today unveiled the names and camera configuration of its first variants: Pulse and Nova 5G. The design and colour options for the AI+ Nova 5G and AI+ Pulse have also been revealed. “The two models are designed to meet the evolving expectations of Indian users, offering reliable performance, strong imaging capabilities, and a clean hardware experience,” the company said.

The company has revealed that both the smartphones feature a dual rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor. “The setup is designed to deliver clear, detailed photos across everyday conditions,” according to the brand. A single-tone flash complements the rear module, while the front camera is placed in a notch. The design on the back seems unique but the front design looks old considering what other brands are offering in the same space.

”AI+ Nova 5G smartphone is built for high-speed performance and next-generation connectivity. AI+ Pulse smartphone is focused on smooth, everyday functionality. Both models are engineered for real-world responsiveness across multitasking, media, and communication, without unnecessary complexity,” said the brand. The brand has previously confirmed that the devices will run on NxtQuantum OS.

The Nova 5G is set to be made available in Pink, Blue, Black, Green, and Purple shades. The company says that the user data will be stored on MeitY-approved servers hosted by Google Cloud within India. While the company hasn’t confirmed an exact launch date, it says the devices will be sold exclusively via Flipkart and will arrive sometime in July 2025.

For those uninitiated, Alcatel, under the leadership of Madhav Sheth in India, recently re-entered the smartphone market. At the same time, Sheth is also spearheading NxtQuantum Shift Technologies as its founder and CEO, which is set to launch a new smartphone under the AI+ brand in India. The launch was supposed to happen by June end but has now been postponed to July.