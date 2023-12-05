Starbreeze, Creator of Payday 3, Unveils Dungeons & Dragons Co-Op Multiplayer Game

The developer behind the popular Payday series, Starbreeze Studios, has announced that it is working on a new co-op game inspired by the classic tabletop role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons. The game, which is currently codenamed Project Baxter, will “carry the signature Starbreeze game cornerstones of co-operative multiplayer”.

The statement made by Starbreeze says that it has licensed the “world’s greatest roleplaying game” – Dungeons & Dragons – to be used in the upcoming Project Baxter game. Starbreeze has licensed the IP from Wizards of the Coast, the IP-holder of Dungeons & Dragons and a division of Hasbro, Inc. The upcoming game is planned to be released in 2026, with Starbreeze acting both as developer and publisher.

It was also announced that the game would carry the signature Starbreeze game cornerstones of cooperative multiplayer, lifetime commitment through a Game-as-a-service model, community engagement and a larger-than-life experience. Project Baxter will launch on all major platforms in 2026 and include cross-play.

Furthermore, the game will be built on Unreal Engine 5. The Unreal Engine 5 is the latest iteration of the game engine that has been used for many popular games like Fortnite, Gears 5, and Hellblade 2. Moreover, EA is also building an Iron Man game based on this game engine.

”It is hard to imagine a better pairing than Dungeons & Dragons® and Starbreeze – both with their foundation in cooperative and community-driven experiences, ‘play it your way’ and infinite replayability”, said Tobias Sjögren, CEO of Starbreeze. “Development of the game is in full swing, and we are excited to deliver an amazing Dungeons & Dragons action-adventure in 2026”.