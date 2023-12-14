Spider-Man 2 To Get A Huge Update in 2024: Check Out Details

Spider-Man 2, the critically acclaimed sequel to the 2018 superhero game, is set to receive a huge update in 2024 that will add new features and enhancements to the game. The update, which is currently in development, will offer a brand-new Game+ Mode, Audio Descriptions and much more.

Spider-Man 2: Update Schedule

Insomniac Games, the developer of the title, posted a statement on X confirming that the next game update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be huge and that it has a target release for early 2024. While the exact launch timeline wasn’t confirmed, one can expect it to arrive sometime in Q1 of 2024. The developer had to confirm the date as many expected an update to drop before the year ends.

Spider-Man 2: list of Updates

So far, the title’s updates have mainly included bug fixes and minor enhancements for improved gameplay. However, this next huge update for Spider-Man 2 will include a load of new features confirmed by Insomniac Games, such as a new Game+ Mode, Audio Descriptions, Swap Tendril Colours, Ability to Change Time of Day and replay missions. These are just a few of the new features that have been confirmed, while more could be included in the update, according to the developer.

Players who have completed the main story will purportedly be able to start a new game with enhanced skills and upgrades with the New Game+ mode. It is expected that New Game+ will also offer increased difficulty, new trophies and new challenges for veteran players to encourage them to play the game once again.

Aside from that, the Audio Description feature should provide narration and commentary for visually impaired players. It should ideally describe the game’s environments, characters, actions, and events in detail, allowing players to experience the game through sound.

Released almost two months ago, Spider-Man 2 has emerged as one of this year’s most popular games, achieving over five million copies sold just 11 days after its release, despite its exclusivity to the PS5 console, as disclosed by Insomniac.