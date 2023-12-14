PS Plus December 2023 Game Catalog Includes GTA 5 And More

Sony has revealed the PS Plus Game Catalog for December 2023, which includes a total of 19 titles playable by PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra Tier subscribers. December’s lineup is playable from Tuesday, December 19, headlined by Grand Theft Auto V, Prodeus, and more.

Grand Theft Auto 5, as most gamers would know by now, is Rockstar’s latest instalment in the GTA franchise, with GTA 6 incoming in 2025. The game is set in Los Santos. The PlayStation 5 version of the title is updated with upgraded visuals, faster loading, adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, Tempest 3D audio, and more, as well as exclusive content for GTA Online players. It will be available for both PS Plus Premium and Extra subscribers on PS4 and PS5.

Then there’s also Moto GP23, where you can choose from four acclaimed championship classes take the role of your favourite rider and head to the track to experience the adrenaline of the 2023 season. It supports Dynamic weather, AI bots against which you can race, and crossplay support for challenging players online or over local split-screen. It will also be available to both the tiers of PS Plus subscription on PS4 and PS5.

Other 12 titles that will be available for PS Plus extra and premium subscriptions include:

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin | PS4, PS5

Metal: Hellsinger | PS4, PS5

Salt and Sacrifice | PS4, PS5

Moonscars | PS4, PS5

Mega Man 11 | PS4

Gigabash | PS4, PS5

Grime | PS4, PS5

Tinykin | PS4, PS5

Prodeus | PS4, PS5

Shadowrun Returns | PS4, PS5

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut | PS4, PS5

Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition | PS4, PS5

Coming to the Classics that will be available only to PS Plus Premium subscribers, these include:

Mega Man Legacy Collection | PS4

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 | PS4

Thrillville | PS4, PS5

Thrillville: Off the Rails | PS4, PS5

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command | PS4, PS5

Aside from these, it was also confirmed recently that PS Plus Extra subscribers will lose access to 9 titles in January 2024 with titles including Devil May Cry 5, It Takes Two and more.