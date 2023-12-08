Rise of the Ronin arrives on PS5 in March 2024, pre-orders begin next week

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Team Ninja have announced a new PlayStation 5 exclusive game, Rise of the Ronin, which will be released on March 22, 2024. The game is an action role-playing game that takes place in 19th-century Japan during the turbulent Bakumatsu period when the country was divided by civil war and Western influence.

Rise of the Ronin lets players create their own custom character and embark on an epic journey across the war-torn land, where they will encounter historical figures, factions, and events. The game features a combat system that allows players to use various weapons, such as katanas and firearms, as well as stealth and assassination techniques. It also offers story choices that will affect the outcome of the game and the fate of the characters.

The game is developed by Team Ninja, the veteran studio behind the Nioh and Ninja Gaiden series, and is described as their most ambitious project to date. According to Team Ninja president Fumihiko Yasuda, the game aims to depict Japan in its darkest times and to create a game that other developers would “shy away from”.

”Japan at the end of the 19th century was characterized by the fall of the Tokugawa Shogunate, a period of oppression and stagnation. It was a time when innovators like Ryoma Sakamoto and Shoin Yoshida sought to modernize the country. The game’s Ronin protagonist will find their destiny linked to these characters (some of whom you saw in the trailer) in several different ways. Your choices will shape how your character aligns or clashes with story characters and their factions”, read a PlayStation blog post.

Pre-orders for Rise of the Ronin will open on December 14, 2023, at all participating retailers, PlayStation Store, and direct.playstation.com. Pre-orders will go live at 10:00 AM local time on December 14, 2023 (10am EDT / 8:30pm IST). Players who pre-order any Rise of the Ronin version will receive an early unlock of Iga Ninja’s Katana and Armour set and an early unlock of 4 Combat Styles to help you Forge Your Fate.