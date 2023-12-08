Baldur’s Gate 3 Hits Xbox Series X/S After Prestigious Game Of The Year Win

Baldur’s Gate 3, the critically acclaimed role-playing game from Larian Studios, has finally arrived on Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, shortly after winning the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2023. The game, which is based on the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop game, was originally released for PC and PlayStation 5 in September 2023, but faced some technical challenges for the Xbox version.

The main issue was the split-screen co-op feature, which allows two players to play the game together on the same screen. This feature was not compatible with the Xbox Series S, which has lower hardware specifications than the Xbox Series X. Microsoft’s policy requires that all games have the same gameplay features on both consoles, but Larian Studios managed to negotiate an exception for Baldur’s Gate 3, allowing the title to launch on Xbox Series S without split-screen co-op.

The Xbox release date was announced during The Game Awards 2023, where Baldur’s Gate 3 also won the Ultimate Game of the Year award. The game beat out other nominees such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Alan Wake 2.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a sprawling epic that lets players create their own characters and explore a vast fantasy world with a rich story and complex characters. The game features turn-based combat, dialogue choices, romance options, and multiple endings. The game is also influenced by the players’ choices and actions, as well as the dice rolls that determine the outcomes of various situations.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is now available on Xbox Series X and Series S for Rs 3,799 in India while the Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at Rs 4,349. The game is not available on Xbox One, and it is not part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. However, Xbox players can enjoy the game with cross-play and cross-save features with PC (via Steam) players. Cross-save functionality is not available with PS5.