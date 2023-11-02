HomeGamingPlayStation Plus games for November 2023 Revealed

PlayStation Plus games for November 2023 Revealed

Sony has announced the monthly free games for November 2023 that will be available for all PS Plus subscribers.

By The Mobile Indian Network
PS Plus November monthly games

PlayStation Plus subscribers are in for a treat this month, as Sony has revealed the lineup of free games for November 2023. Starting on Tuesday, November 7, PS Plus members can download and play three games for PS4 and PS5. Aside from this, the company shared new upcoming benefits for PlayStation Plus members.

The three new games for PS Plus users coming in November 2023 include Aliens Fireteam Elite, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and Dragon Ball: The Breakers. Aliens Fireteam Elite is a third-person survival shooter set in the sci-fi universe of Aliens. Players can team up with up to two friends or teammates to fight against hordes of Xenomorphs and other enemies across four campaigns.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition is a remastered version of the classic crime drama that takes place in the golden era of organized crime. Players take on the role of Vito Scaletta, a war hero who becomes involved with the mob in hopes of paying his father’s debts.

Read More: Gran Turismo 7 gets a massive update with new cars, track, and features

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is a new online asymmetrical action game based on the popular anime and manga series. One player takes on the role of a Raider, a powerful villain from the Dragon Ball universe, such as Cell, Frieza, or Buu, while seven other players try to survive as ordinary citizens.

These games will be available until Monday, December 4, 2023. To claim them, PS Plus members must have an active subscription and enough storage space on their consoles. PS Plus also offers other benefits, such as online multiplayer, cloud storage, exclusive discounts, and more.

As for October’s games, PlayStation Plus members have until Monday, November 6 to add The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22 and Weird West to their game library. Lastly, as a part of additional benefits for PS Plus subscribers, starting on November 1. all PlayStation Plus members will receive a 15% discount on all content available for purchase and rental in Sony Pictures Core during the month of November. 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.