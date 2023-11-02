Gran Turismo 7 gets a massive update with new cars, track, and features

Gran Turismo 7, the latest installment in the popular racing simulation series, has received a huge update that adds a lot of new content and improvements to the game. The update for Gran Turismo 7, dubbed SPEC II 1.40, is available for both PS4 and PS5 users starting from November 1.

The update includes seven new cars, ranging from classic muscle cars to modern electric vehicles. The new cars are:

Dodge Charger R/T 426 Hemi ‘68

Dodge Charger SRT Demon ’18

Lexus LFA ’10

Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II ‘91

NISMO 400R ‘95

Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992) ‘22

Tesla Model 3 Performance ’23

The update further introduces a new circuit, Lake Louise, which features three layouts and snow conditions. The circuit offers a challenging and scenic drive through the Canadian Rockies, with the option to race in day or at night time.

Additionally, the update adds 50 new challenges to the license mode, which tests the player’s driving skills and knowledge. The update also refreshes the world circuits with new layouts and weather effects.

One of the most major new features of the update is the introduction of Gran Turismo Sophy, a prototype AI racing agent that can compete with the player in a quick race mode. This feature is exclusive to the PS5 version of the game, and allows the player to experience a realistic and dynamic opponent.

Another PS5-exclusive feature is the four-player split screen mode, which enables up to four players to race locally on the same screen. In addition, the latest update to Gran Turismo 7 also enhances the photo and scapes modes, which allow the player to take stunning pictures of their cars in various locations and settings.

The update also improves the GT menu and dashboard, making them more user-friendly and intuitive. Lastly, the SPEC II 1.40 of Gran Turismo 7 brings 5 new regular events, along with 2 new expert race events.